Man leads police on chase after vehicles rammed, accused of trying to hit officer

A 37-year-old Killeen man has been re arrested on a more serious charge after initially being released on bond following a police pursuit that took place September 10.

Bond was set at $100,000 for Jonnathyn Lee Thompson on a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant stemming from alleged attempts to strike officers on the day of the pursuit.

It all started at 10:49 a.m. Thursday September 10 when Killeen officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Spicewood Drive on what was initially called a welfare concern call.

The caller said that her husband had rammed another vehicle they owned that was in their driveway, then left the scene making comments about harming himself.

Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department spotted a red Dodge Journey Thompson was believed to be driving out near the Belton Lake dam.

Deputies attempted to stop him, but he failed to pull over and a pursuit began, driving toward Killeen on FM 489.

Thompson has been accused of attempting to ram several officer’s vehicles and of attempting to strike a Killeen Police officer who was trying to set up a spike strip to deflate his tires.

Police report that he eventually stopped back in front of his residence on Spicewood Drive and wass taken into custody initially on a charge of evading arrest or detention of a motor vehicle.

He later bonded out on that charge.

As the investigation went on, a warrant for the other charge was obtained and he was arrested at his residence Wednesday by members of the US Marshal Service Lonestar Fugitive Task force for the charge of aggravated assault of a public servant.

In addition to the marshal service arresting him on the new charge, agencies involved in the original incident included Killeen Police, Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Nolanville Police