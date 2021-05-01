Man leads Police on pursuit after driving a stolen vehicle.

Waco, TX- A man is in custody after leading Waco Police on a pursuit yesterday.

Yesterday evening, Waco PD officers were working in the area of N. 9th and Bosque Blvd. when they recognized a stolen vehicle. After seeing the stolen vehicle, the officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, however, the suspect inside had different plans.

After a short vehicle pursuit, the stolen vehicle crashed at N. 15th and Cumberland Ave. and tried to run on foot after their collision. Waco PD’s K9 Units managed to catch the driver.

After he was safely taken into custody, he was identified as 19-year-old Andrew Sanchez. At the time of his arrest, he was found to be in possession of a firearm and several illegal narcotics.Sanchez was later taken to the McLennan County Jail, where he was charged with a variety of charges that include the following: Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance in PG 3, Possession of Marijuana, Driving While Intoxicated, Resisting Arrest, and Failure to Stop and Identifying Involving a Collision (BM)