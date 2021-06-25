Man loses leg in Bellmead vehicle accident

BELLMEAD, Texas – A Mississippi man loses his leg after being struck by a pickup truck in Bellmead.

Bellmead Police received a call Thursday morning regarding a major vehicle accident at the 4300 block of Bellmead Drive. The victim was standing outside of his semi-truck and tightening the straps on his trailer. A Ford pickup truck then struck the man. The victim’s leg was severed in this accident, and he wound up losing it.

(Courtesy: Bellmead PD)

The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Sam Davis, of Mississippi. The driver of the Ford has been identified as being from Hubbard, Texas, but his name has not been released.

Davis was taken to an area hospital, and is reported to be in stable condition.

Source: Bellmead Police Department