Man loses leg in Waco shooting, suspect arrested

Waco police have arrested a man they suspect in a shooting that cost another man part of his left leg.

Emiliano Ray Olivarez was booked into the McLennan County Jail Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assaulted causing serious bodily injury.

The arrest affidavit stated that the victim, his cousin and her boyfriend had been drinking on the evening of May 16 at a residence in the 3400 block of Charlton.

The victim had gotten into an argument with neighbors earlier, then later in the evening had words with the suspect, later identified as Olivarez.

A witness said at one point Olivarez was carrying the 12-gauge shotgun when the victim charged him with a knife.

The witness was trying to get between them when the shotgun discharged, striking the victim in the left leg.

The affidavit stated that the victim underwent multiple surgeries with doctors ending up having to amputate his left leg above the knee.

The affidavit stated that a spent 12 gauge shotgun shell was recovered at the scene but the weapon itself was not found.

A warrant for Olivarez was obtained and he was arrested land booked into the McLennan County Jail Tuesday.