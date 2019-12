WACO, Texas – A man on a bicycle has been struck by a vehicle at a Waco intersection.

The Waco Police Department tells FOX44 the accident happened at the corner of Waco Drive and N 5th Street.

4th and 5th Streets, near Waco Drive, have been shut down but will be open later on in the evening.

The man has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Source: Waco Police Department