Man on probation for sex assault back in jail on another sex charge

Temple police report a 22 year old man was arrested Friday after it was found he had sexual contact with a sixteen year old.

Wesley Gossett was already on deferred adjudication probation after being sentenced back in January after he was convicted for having sex with a fourteen year old girl.

Temple PD spokesman Cody Weems said during a routine contact with the Temple Police Department as part of his probation requirements, he admitted to having sexual contact with the underage person.

Weems said Gossett was then charged with indecency with a child.

His bond on the indecency charge was set at $50,000.

Under deferred adjudication probation as was assessed in the January case, if Gossett completed his probationary period successfully without getting into trouble, there would have been no public record of that offense.