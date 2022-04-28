DAWSON, Texas (FOX 44) – A man out on parole after being charged with Murder is back in jail after an attempted robbery and standoff in Dawson.

Navarro County dispatch was notified at approximately 9:45 p.m. Monday of a possible robbery in progress at the Family Dollar store located at 202 W. Highway 31. Responding deputies were advised the suspect – identified as 65-year-old Arlie Glenn Gaston, of Celeste, Texas – was still inside the store with at least three employees, and was demanding money from the safe.

Information was provided to dispatch that Gaston was possibly armed with an unknown caliber handgun. When deputies arrived, they discovered two employees escaped from the store – but a third employee was hiding inside.

Gaston came to the front entrance of the store to make contact with deputies, and was displaying a Smith and Wesson .38 special revolver handgun. He said he was in prison for 21 years and charged with Murder, and that he was out on parole and not going back to jail.

This led to a brief standoff, where deputies were able to get Gaston to put down his weapon and surrender.

During a search of the store, deputies found the third employee hiding – and everyone was safely removed from the store with no injuries reported.

Gaston was booked into the Navarro County Detention Center, and is charged with Aggravated Robbery. He remains in custody, and is being held on a $150,000 bond.