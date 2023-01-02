HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is rescued after being trapped under a piece of construction equipment.

Hill County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch was notified of this incident at approximately 4:38 p.m. Sunday – which occurred in the 200 block of CR-1369, outside of Osceola. Deputies, multiple fire departments, and Careflite ground and air responded to this location.

(Courtesy: Hill County Sheriff’s Office) (Courtesy: Hill County Sheriff’s Office)

The man was rescued and airlifted to Fort Worth for treatment. The Sheriff’s Office says the injury did not appear to be life-threatening – but due to the nature, and distance to a trauma center for this type injury, he was transported by aircraft.