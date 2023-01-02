HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is rescued after being trapped under a piece of construction equipment.
Hill County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch was notified of this incident at approximately 4:38 p.m. Sunday – which occurred in the 200 block of CR-1369, outside of Osceola. Deputies, multiple fire departments, and Careflite ground and air responded to this location.
The man was rescued and airlifted to Fort Worth for treatment. The Sheriff’s Office says the injury did not appear to be life-threatening – but due to the nature, and distance to a trauma center for this type injury, he was transported by aircraft.