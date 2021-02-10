Man pleas to charge he set girlfriend’s home on fire, sentencing to come

A 33-year-old Tyler man remains in the Bell County Jail awaiting sentencing after entering a plea in a Harker Heights arson case.

Trisitian Ford has bond set at $100,000 in the case which goes back to a fire in May of 2020.

The victim said she had a fight with her boyfriend who then is accused of setting the fire in the 100 block of Indian Trail.

The woman and her children lost everything in the fire.

Neighbors were evacuated from their homes as the fire was being fought.

Formal sentencing for Ford will come at a later date.