Man rescued after fall from bridge

Temple Fire and Rescue personnel rescued a man who had fallen from a bridge Thursday night.

Around 9:15 pm Thursday night, the team was dispatched to a report of the area of 3150 South General Bruce Dr, behind the Firestone Tire building.

Upon arrival crews found the patient lying under the bridge near the creek.

He had fallen from a concrete ledge underneath the bridge, from a height of approximately 10-15 ft.

Temple Fire and Rescue’s Special Operations Team crafted a haul system using ropes and basket to lift the injured man back to the roadway.

He was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non life threatening injuries.