Man rescued from Falls County grain silo

Falls County Sheriff’s Deputies and Waco Firefighters rescued a man from a grain silo Wednesday afternoon.

“He slipped off a platform and actually got stuck in the grain probably just above his waist level the workers in there attempted to get him out but the more they tried to get him out the further he sunk in,” says Captain Derick Johnson with Falls County Sheriffs office.

The first call went out around 3 p.m. about a man trapped in a Chilton silo on CR 4002.

“We received a phone call to the sheriff’s office 911 center in reference to a gentlemen that was stuck in the grain bin here behind us,” says Captain Johnson.

“We were able to get to the top and secure a rope around him to kind of hold him in place,” says Captain Johnson.

Firefighters were able to pull the man out before he received any serious injuries. Paramedics treated him at the scene.

“They had to shut off all power to the grain bin once the incident occurred and it stayed shut off during the rescue operation,” says Captain Johnson.

Waco FD sent out this tweet, crediting their training for being able to rescue the man.

“Just minor injuries he was treated here on the scene but no major injuries,” says Captain Johnson.