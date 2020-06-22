Man robbed at knife point over the weekend

WACO, Texas- Police are searching for the suspects of an early Sunday morning robbery.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 4th and Franklin at 2:15 a.m. after the victim flagged down an AMR unit to report a robbery.

The man reported that he has been approached by a group of men who took his backpack, while holding him at knife point.

At some point during the robbery, a physical altercation took place and the victim ended up with wounds to his hands.

Investigators are still working to identify those involved.

