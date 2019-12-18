Man robbed while walking in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- College Station Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Decemebr 17th.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of Colgate Drive.

The victim reported when he was walking in the area, a large truck pulled up to him and three black men jumped out of the vehicle and confronted him.

One of the males had a handgun and threatened to shoot the victim if he did not empty his pockets.

The victim complied, and the suspects fled the scene with his property.

All of the suspects are described as black men in their 20’s with average builds and heights.

The victim was not injured during the robbery.

Due to a significant time delay in reporting, officers were not able to locate any of the suspects.