Man robbed with knife, Bryan Police searching for suspect

BRYAN, Texas- Bryan Police Department is searching for the suspect of an aggravated robbery.

On January 13th, officers were dispatched to Time Mart located at 2626 Finfeather Road at approximately 11:06 p.m. for an aggravated robbery that had just occurred.

The victim of the incident reported he was in the parking lot when an unknown suspect approached him with a gun and demanded money.

The suspect fled the area on foot wth personal items belonging to the victim.

The victim was not harmed in the incident.

