Man sentenced for assaulting jailers, accused of threatening Sunday school teacher

A Brazos County Jury has sentenced a 41-year-old man to 18 years in prison after he was convicted of assaulting three Brazos County detention officers.

A statement issued by the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office said that at the time of the assaults, Julian Michael Dixon was being held in the jail on multiple felony charges, including assault on a peace officer and attempted taking of a weapon from a peace officer.

A terroristic threat warrant had been obtained for Dixon for an April 6, 2019 incident in which he was accused of threatening to kill a Bryan man after a church service. The statement said he had threatened to break a Sunday School teacher’s neck with his bare hands.

When Bryan officers attempted to arrest him on the warrant, he is accused of resisting and head butting an officer while struggling over possession of a knife.

The jury heard evidence of the threat and the assault on the officer and the attempt to take the weapon during the punishment phase of the trial.

They were also told about incidents in 2005 of a robbery in which a vehicle was taken at knife point.

At that time, an attempt to take him into custody resulted in an eight-mile high speed chase of the stolen vehicle that went through a school zone.

Assistant District Attorneys Nathan Wood and Renson Abraham said after the verdict, ” We are grateful that the jury was a voice for the community, and the sentence holds the defendant accountable for his actions. The defendant has assaulted four Brazos County jailers, two Bryan police officers and threatened to break a Sunday School teacher’s neck with his bare hands.”