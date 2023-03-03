LIMESTONE COUNTY / FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man arrested in a December 2021 Central Texas pursuit has been sentenced to prison.

The trial for Colbin J. Wright started Monday in Limestone County, which was mutually agreed on by Freestone and Limestone County Prosecutors. A Teague Police officer testified at the trial for approximately four hours. There were a many others who testified at the trial, as well.

Teague Police Department learned the results of the trial on Thursday. Wright has an extensive criminal history, which played a factor in his punishment ranges. He was found guilty and received a 15-year sentence of Theft of Property, with a $5,649 fine. He also received a 99-year sentence of Evading with Motor Vehicle.

On December 3, 2021 at approximately 10:45 a.m., the Teague Police Department was notified of a stolen vehicle coming into the area on Highway 179. An officer was on the highway watching traffic for the vehicle. The officer spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it.

The driver, identified as Colbin J. Wright, started to flee from the officer. A vehicle pursuit ensued at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour along Highway 84, into Mexia. The pursuit ended at a property on County Road 984. The Teague officer was joined by Deputies of the Freestone and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife (Game Wardens) and Mexia Police Department.

The chase lasted approximately 50 miles, in which nearly 40 vehicles were subjected to the danger Wright posed with the high-speed pursuit. The vehicle was abandoned by Wright and a woman in the passenger’s seat – who both fled on foot from the vehicle. The Teague Volunteer Fire Department also assisted with equipment (an ATV and a drone) to help officers find Wright.

The woman was found and detained a short time later. Wright continued fleeingfrom officers and deputies. He was finally apprehended after stealing a zero-turn mower, which he was using to try to escape from the officers’ perimeter. Wright was taken into custody and booked into the Limestone County Jail to await prosecution. The vehicle was recovered and ultimately returned to the owner.