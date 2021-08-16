Man shot, crashes car into building

College Station Police report that a man who crashed his car into a building Sunday night had been shot before he lost control of his vehicle.

Police had been called to 2205 Longmire Drive at 11:08 p.m. Sunday regarding the crash and when they got there discovered they actually had a homicide on their hands.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Division then were called to the scene to begin collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

The name of the victim was not immediately released, and while the exact circumstances of the shooting were not released either, officers did say it did not appear that there was any danger to the public at large.

Police were asking that anyone with information call investigators at (979) 764-3600.