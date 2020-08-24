Man shot during suspected break-in arrested in Temple

Temple Police have arrested a man shot during a suspected break in attempt.

Officers say 60-year-old Douglas Ford broke into a home in the 200 block of South 23rd on July 9th.

They claim while Ford choked a woman in the home, a man with a gun told him to leave. The man told police Ford walked out onto the porch, but then tried to get back into the house, so he shot Ford in the leg.

After determining the shooting was a matter of self-defense, officers got a warrant for his arrest.

On Sunday, Aug. 23rd, officers went to the Walmart on West Adams Avenue for a domestic disturbance. They found Ford there and arrested him. He is now in the Bell County Jail, held on a $153,000 bond.