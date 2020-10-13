Man shot five times in Killeen neighborhood

Killeen police say that a man was shot five times during a disturbance in a neighborhood, but was able to leave the scene and drive for help.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it all happened about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 1900 block of Kingwood Drive.

Police said they were told a man arrived at the residence and was heard damaging a truck in the driveway.

The homeowner came outside and saw the man leaving the scene in a blue Honda.

The homeowner went back in the house and retrieved a handgun.

When he came back out, he saw the same man stopped in the roadway on Greengate Drive on the side of the house.

Police were told he approached the homeowner with an aluminum bat and a disturbance broke out that led to the homeowner shooting the other man at least five times.

The wounded man fled to his car and drove to the Dollar General store nearby on Rancier where store employees assisted with his injuries and called 911.

The wounded man was airlifted to Scott & White in Temple where his condition was unknown as of midday Tuesday.

Police were continuing their investigation into the circumstances that led to the shooting.