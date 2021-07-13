Man shot in head in Lampasas, one arrested and released on bond

Rene Anthony Garza

Lampasas police report one man was shot in the head Sunday night with a 30-year-old man later being arrested and charged in the case.

Lampasas County Jail records indicate that Rene Anthony Garza of Lampasas was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and has since posted bond and been released.

The 43-year-old victim was initially taken to Rollins Brook hospital, then transferred to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple.

A Lampasas police statement said that officers were sent to the 100 block of South Chestnut at 9:55 p.m. Sunday on a reported argument with shots fired.

At 10:09 p.m. officers were advised that the victim had been taken to Rollins Brook Hospital by private car.

Witnesses at the scene confirmed that an argument had broken out, a gun displayed and shots were fired.

After gathering information and recovering the suspected weapon used, officers made the arrest of Garza and took him to the Lampasas County Jail.

