Man shot in Mexia parking lot, suspect in custody

MEXIA, Texas – A Mexia man is in police custody after a shooting in a local parking lot.

A call came in to Limestone County Dispatch Thursday afternoon reporting a person was shot in the face while in the parking lot of a retailer on Milam Street. The Mexia Police Department immediately responded to the scene.

Before officers arrived, a lone suspect stole the victim’s car and fled the scene. The police were able to use GPS tracking to locate the stolen vehicle in the 500 block of South Denton.

Limestone County Dispatch received multiple reports from helpful citizens, which allowed the Police Department to track the suspect’s movements. The suspect was subsequently surrounded by responding agencies in a wooded area of a residential neighborhood on the west side of Mexia. The suspect was taken into custody Thursday evening.

The victim was transported from the scene of the shooting to Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia by an unknown person. The victim is a man, and his current medical status is unknown. The victim sustained injuries to the head and face as a result of the incident.

This suspect has been identified as Kenny Waters, of Mexia, believed to be 26 years old.

The incident is under investigation by the Mexia Police Department. This suspect has been initially charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and additional charges may be filed as the result of further investigation.

Source: City of Mexia