Man shot multiple times at his Bellmead home.

Bellmead police say that a man was shot three times as he returned to his home Tuesday morning.

Bellmead police spokeperson Brenda Kinsey said the victim was found in his garage at his home in the 1100 block of Pawnee Street after police got a call about 5:00 a.m.

Kinsey said it appeared the shooter had been waiting in the garage for the man to return home.

It did not appear that the two knew each other.

McLennan County deputies were assisting with the search for the shooter who was believed to have left on foot.

No suspect description was immediately available early Tuesday.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest with multiple gunshot wounds with his condition not available.