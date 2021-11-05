Man shot multiple times at home on Fadal Ave

Waco police report one man received multiple gunshot wounds in a Thursday night incident on Fadal Avenue.

Officers were sent to the 3400 block of Fadal at 9:44 p.m. and found the victim on their arrival.

They immediately began providing medical assistance to him until regular medical personnel arrived.

The victim was reported alert and able to speak to officers.

No information on the circumstances of the shooting was being released as of Friday morning and police say no suspects have been located.

Officers did say this was believed to be a specifically targeted incident with no threat to the general public.

Officers were on the scene until just before 2:00 a.m. Friday.