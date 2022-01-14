Temple police report one man shot Thursday night.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive at 9:44 p.m. where the male victim was found.

He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The victim was reported stable Friday morning.

No suspects have been identified.

This case is active and under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877, where callers can report anonymously.