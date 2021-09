Killeen police are seeking information on a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Thursday morning.

KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were called to the 700 block of Cardinal Avenue at 1:56 a.m.

On arrival they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple and was listed as “stable” Thursday morning.

The investigation was reported on going with anyone with information asked to call police.