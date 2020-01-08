Man shot on Jennifer Drive in Killeen dies

Killeen police report a 32-year-old man was sent to Darnall Army Medical Center after being found wounded early Wednesday morning.

Michael Cirilo later died from his injuries.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said a call regarding shots being heard fired was received at 12:14 a.m. with officers then dispatched to the 2200 block of Jennifer Drive.

Officers found Cirilo when they arrived and he was immediately transported to the hospital.

Police had no suspect information early Wednesday morning and were asking anyone with any information to call the police department or Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477)