Man shot several times at Killeen bar and restaurant

Killeen police say a man was shot several times Sunday a ” The Spot” bar and restaurant and they are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man caught on surveillance video during the incident.

Officers went to the location at 10540 South Fort Hood Road after receiving a 9-1-1 call at 2:00 a.m. Sunday about a shooting victim.

When they got there, they found the man with several wounds and immediately began to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived.

The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White in Temple where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police say the victim was standing near the rear patio area when a man shot at him several times.

Witnesses reported the shooter was a black male about 6’1 to 6’2 feet tall and weighing approximately 190-210 lbs. They advised the male had a short cut hair style, goatee style beard, and wore a white long sleeve t-shirt with grey pants.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are asking anyone who may have information about identifying the suspect, who should be considered armed and dangerous, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online here

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.