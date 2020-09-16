Man shot twice by Killeen Police faces new indictments

The Bell County Grand Jury indicted 35-year-old Brandon Antony Rogers, of Killeen Wednesday on charges of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant and Evading Arrest using a Vehicle.

In April of 2020, investigators say officers noticed Rogers sitting in a running car while they responded to a domestic disturbance call on Vermont Drive.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Brandon Antony Rogers, of Killeen. Police say the officer gave verbal commands to Rogers, twice, for him to turn off the car. Rogers is accused of driving towards the officer, instead.

The officer discharged his weapon as he was avoiding Roger’s attempt to strike him with the vehicle. Additional officers in the area found Rogers fleeing the scene. A vehicle pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, Rogers stopped, exited his vehicle, and ran away in the 1400 block of Van Zanten Drive.

Officers later found Rogers hiding in a culvert in the 1300 block of S. 2nd Street. Officers realized Rogers was injured and immediately notified EMS.

Rogers was transported to Baylor Scott and White with non-life threatening injuries. Medical staff

reported that Rogers’ injuries consisted of two gunshot wounds – one to the left shoulder and another to the right arm.

Rogers was released from the hospital on the morning of April 14 and was

transported to the Killeen City Jail.