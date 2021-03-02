Man shot while driving his car in Temple

Temple Police say a man was critically wounded in a car-to-car shooting early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center at 12:56 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a shooting victim who had arrived there.

Officers were told that the victim was shot in his vehicle near the intersection of South MLK Jr and South 24th Street.

The shot was reported to have been fired from another vehicle.

The victim was being treated for what were described as life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).