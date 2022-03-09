BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE: The Brazos County Crime Stoppers and College Station Police Department need your help to find a wanted man.

43-year-old Frank Hernandez III, of Bryan, has a warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times outside of P.O.E.T.S. Billiards & Bar – located at 1637 Texas Ave S. His last known address is 520 Avondale Avenue in Bryan, and has been seen driving a black Chevrolet pickup.

Frank Hernandez III. (Courtesy: Brazos County Crime Stoppers)

Officers responded to P.O.E.T.S. early Saturday morning for reports of a large fight. Two people were injured and taken by private cars to a local hospital for treatment.

In addition, 32-year-old Ricky Travis Hernandez, of Bryan, turned himself in on Saturday on a warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Ricky Travis Hernandez. (Courtesy: Brazos County Jail)

Frank Hernandez is bald with brown eyes, is 6’0″, and weighs 300 pounds.

If you have any information on Hernandez’s whereabouts, you can contact Crimestoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

Sources: Brazos County Crime Stoppers, College Station Police Department