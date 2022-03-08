BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – The Brazos County Crime Stoppers need your help to find a wanted man.

43-year-old Frank Hernandez III, of Bryan, has a warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times outside of a College Station bar. His last known address is 520 Avondale Avenue in Bryan, and has been seen driving a black Chevrolet pickup.

Hernandez is bald with brown eyes, is 6’0″, and weighs 300 pounds.

If you have any information on Hernandez’s whereabouts, you can contact Crimestoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

Source: Brazos County Crime Stoppers