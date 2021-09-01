Man struck by truck in Robinson identified

The Department of Public Safety has identified a man who died after being struck by an 18-wheeler in Robinson Monday afternoon.

DPS spokesman Ryan Howard said the victim was 25-year-old Cort Bordner of Lorena.

Sgt Howard said the preliminary investigation showed the 18-wheeler had been going northeast on FM 2837 near Tynes Road in Robinson about 5:10 p.m. Monday as Bordner was attempting to cross the road on foot.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco where he was later pronounced dead.

