Man struck by two vehicles in Killeen identified

KILLEEN, Texas – The man struck by two vehicles in Killeen last weekend has been identified.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash on IH-14 westbound Sunday night, near Mile Marker #280, west of Killeen.

58-year-old Anthony Lattimer was attempting to walk across the interstate when he was struck by a Ford pickup truck and a BMW passenger car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported, and the next of kin have been notified.

No charges have been filed as a result of this investigation.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety