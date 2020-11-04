Man suspected of swallowing evidence dies

WACO, Texas – A man is dead after Waco Police arrested him during a traffic stop.

Officers from the Waco Police Department conducted the traffic stop in the 100 block of Webster Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. After approaching the vehicle, one of the officers saw what was believed to be illegal narcotics in plain view inside of the vehicle. After seeing this, the officer asked the driver to exit the vehicle, at which time he was handcuffed without incident.

During this time, the driver had a medical episode. Officers immediately began providing medical attention and called for AMR Ambulance Service and Waco Fire to the scene.

The man was then transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, it was found that the man swallowed a large plastic bag containing what is believed to be an illegal substance. This bag was recovered by medical personnel at the hospital.

The driver involved has been identified as 55-year-old Leroy Jackson, Jr., of Waco. The in-custody death will be investigated by the Waco PD Special Crimes Unit and the Texas Rangers.

The officers involved are on administrative leave, which is standard departmental procedures.

Source: Waco Police Department