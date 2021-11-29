Man suspected of three gas station burglaries in Mexia

MEXIA, Texas – The Mexia Police Department responded to burglar alarms at three different gas stations located along Highway 84 (Milam Street). This happened early Monday morning, between 2:33 a.m. and 4:01 a.m.

The three locations included the Exxon station, located at 315 North Martin Luther King Highway (SH-14); the Valero station at 1000 East Milam Street (Highway 84); and the Valero station at 209 East Milam Street (Highway 84). All three locations had glass doors broken where the suspect entered the building. No suspects or vehicles were on scene when police arrived at each of the locations.

Footage recovered from the businesses identified the suspect as a man wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt. The suspect was driving a late 1990s or early 2000s white Buick LeSabre.

If you have any information on these crimes, you can contact the Mexia Police Department at 254-562-4154.

Source: City of Mexia