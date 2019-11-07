Man threatened with a gun for driving farm equipment

A man told McLennan County deputies he was threatened with a gun for driving farm equipment on a rural road in the eastern part of the county.

The Sheriff’s Office was called about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday about the incident that occurred on County Line Parkway and Old Sawmill Road.

The arrest affidavit filed in support of an arrest that came later stated that the victim told deputies a white male in a green Ford had pointed a long-barreled pistol at him and had yelled at him for having his equipment on the road.

The man also said said the man said he would shoot him, then pointed the weapon toward a mobile home in the distance and pulled the trigger, but the weapon did not go off.

The victim was not only able to give deputies a description of the truck and the weapon, but also had the license plate number.

After checking the registration of the truck, deputies went to the address on Elk Road and spotted a man later identified as Robb Allen Joiner who was described in the arrest affidavit as walking behind a barn as if to avoid them.

Deputies found a green truck matching the description given by the victim parked in a garage and found a weapon with a long barrel dropped in a horse trailer where the man had been walking.

It was also determined that Joiner had a previous felony conviction and it was illegal for him to have a firearm.

Joiner was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.