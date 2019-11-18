Man tracked down after fleeing scene of Bellmead crash

A man involved in a Sunday Bellmead traffic crash now faces additional charges and possible immigration action after fleeing the scene of that accident.

Bellmead police report a man later identified as Fernando Vasquez is alleged to have been the driver of a car that pulled out in front of another vehicle, causing the other car to hit him.

The car Vasquez was driving spun out and hit a street sign and a street light.

A witness at the scene told officers Vasquez said that he ” drank a few” and then left.

With the assistance of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Vasquez was located and brought back to the accident scene where officers said he told them he had too much to drink.

Officers arrested him at the scene on a charge of DWI and accident involving an injury.

It was also determined that he had an arrest warrant from outside the county on a previous charge of driving without a license.\

Jail records also indicate that an immigration detainer has been placed on him.

