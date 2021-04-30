Man turns himself in after Tuesday night shooting

A 24-year-old Killeen man is being held under $100,000 bond after turning himself in following a Tuesday night shooting that left another man in critical condition.

Lakeith Leeshawn Moore was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting in the 300 block of North Gilmer Street.

Moore walked into the police station and told the desk officer he had been involved in a domestic incident that had occurred earlier.

Police had been called to the scene of the shooting at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday and found a 23-year-old man had been shot.

The victim was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

As the investigation unfolded, police determined that Moore had been involved in an altercation with his girlfriend when another man approached and intervened.

At that point, Moore is accused of pulling a handgun and firing a shot at the victim.

Moore was gone when police arrived, but later turned himself in at the police station.