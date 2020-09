COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The College Station Police Department needs your help to find a wanted man.

26-year-old Larry Davon Workman, of Humble, is wanted for Continuous Sexual Assault of a Young Child. Workman was last seen in College Station on September 14.

If you know of Workman’s whereabouts, you can call the Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS (8477).

Source: College Station Police Department