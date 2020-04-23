Man wanted for questioning in Home Depot robbery

BELLMEAD, Texas – Authorities are searching for a man wanted for questioning in a Home Depot robbery.

Bellmead Police Officers – along with the Texas Department Public Safety, Lacy Lakeview Police Departments, and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office – responded to the Home Depot located at 1803 North I-35 in Bellmead on Thursday morning.

Officers were responding to a reported robbery that had just occurred, according to a 911 Caller. They responded to the area, and were unable to find the subject involved.

Bellmead Detectives are asking the community for help in identifying the man above because he is wanted for questioning related to this incident. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call 254-799-0251.

Source: Bellmead Police Department