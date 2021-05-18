LIVE NOW /
Man wanted in connection to Falls County pursuit

Mathew James Chudej. (Courtesy: Falls County Sheriff’s Office)

FALLS COUNTY, Texas – The Falls County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a wanted man.

34-year-old Mathew James Chudej is wanted for multiple warrants – including two charges of Evading Arrest in a motor vehicle and Evading Arrest.

Chudej is wanted in connection to the pursuit which took place early Monday morning.

If you have any information on Chudej’s whereabouts, you can contact the Falls County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 803-2912 or call 9-1-1. Do not try to apprehend.

Source: Falls County Sheriff’s Office

