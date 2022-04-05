MEXIA, Texas – Local authorities are on the lookout for a man in connection with a murder case in Mexia.

30-year-old Calob Hutchison was seen driving a Black Elantra with black rims. He has a warrant for Retaliation, and another warrant for Parole Violation Warrant for having a Firearm.

Hutchison is considered armed and extremely dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can contact the Mexia Police Department, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, or the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office.