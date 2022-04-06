MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office reports Calob Hutchison is now in custody.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies, assisted by the Coolidge Police Department, arrested Hutchison without incident around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. He was arrested in Coolidge, and transported to the Limestone County Jail – where he was charged with numerous outstanding felony warrants.

Hutchison is in connection with a murder case in Mexia. He was seen driving a Black Elantra with black rims. He has a warrant for Retaliation, and another warrant for Parole Violation Warrant for having a Firearm.

Hutchison is considered armed and extremely dangerous.