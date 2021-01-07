Man wanted in Killeen convenience store shooting brought back to face charges

A man wanted in a shooting incident that left a woman injured who was caught in a crossfire has been brought back to Bell County after being arrested in southeast Texas.

Zaveon Hakhem Cummings, age 18, is one of two men police were looking for in connection with the December 6, 2020 shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Mickey’s Convenience Store in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.

Cummings was arrested December 30 by US Marshals who found him on Live Oak Trail in Tomball, Texas.

Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of S W.S. Young Drive on December 6th in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

It was reported the victim arrived at the business and parked, when a red Chevrolet car parked near the victim and a man exited the vehicle. A second vehicle – a gray 4 Dr Hatchback – parked several spots away on the opposite side of the victim’s vehicle and two men exited.

The two men from the gray hatchback started to shoot at the man from the red car. The woman was caught in the crossfire. Both the gray vehicle and the red vehicle fled the scene. The victim was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division were able to identify the men from the gray hatchback. On Wednesday, December 23, detectives obtained arrest warrants for 18-year-old Zaveon Hakhem Cummings and 19-year-old Emilio Terrazas, both from Killeen, for Aggravated Assault.

In addition to the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, Cummings was also being held on a motion to revoke his probation from an earlier case.