Man who caused interstate blockage after pursuit was named in parole violation warrant

A man who led Georgetown police on a pursuit that resulted in the blockage of I-35 as it moved into Bell County Monday afternoon has been taken back to Williamson County and is being held on multiple charges.

Georgetown police said it all started when officers tried to make a traffic stop on a car driven by Orlando Manuel Gutierrez who was named in a parole violation warrant.

He refused to stop and led officers around town a bit before heading north on the interstate.

Police said it was not a high speed chase, he just refused to stop until shortly after crossing into Bell County appeared to have run over some debris in the road, flattening a tire.

He took the exit by the Expo Center but when officers approached, he refused to come out of the car.

As officers negotiated with him, the interstate was closed, backing up traffic for about an hour.

Finally officers broke windows out of his vehicle and physically removed him from the car.

He has since been transported back to the Williamson County Jail held on the parole violation, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

No officers or other motorists were injured in the incident.