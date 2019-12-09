Man who fired on deputies and shot 4 times out of hospital, in jail

A man shot four times during an exchange of gunfire with McLennan County deputies is out of the hospital and in the McLennan County Jail with his bond on the local charges set at $1.25 million.

However, no bond was set on charges out of Louisiana that led to the attempt by deputies to arrest him early last Thursday morning for Douglas Eric Hill.

Locally, Hill faces three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, two different charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning at Lake Air and North Valley Mills Drive.

Deputies had attempted to take him into custody when they say he fled and fired shots at them.

They returned fire.

“Our officers returned fire, obviously to protect themselves and the public,” said McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

“This guy had three guns on him and has three pistols and he also had a fairly large quantity of methamphetamine,” added McNamara.