Man who shot tires out of car involved in a crash has been indicted for deadly conduct

A Bell County Grand Jury has indicted a 52-year-old man on charges of deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm, in connection with the shooting out of the tires of a vehicle that had been involved in a traffic crash.

At the time he was arrested in early August, Clay Glen Weathersby told police he thought the driver of the vehicle was trying to leave the scene of the accident.

The incident had occurred back on May 4.

Killeen police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said about 9:15 p.m. officers were sent to the 1400 block of South Fort Hood Street on a reported traffic crash where shots were later fired.

Officers were told that one of the drivers had attempted to move his vehicle out of the roadway, but that the other driver displayed a handgun and shot out the tires.

Officers felt as the investigation was conducted that the elements of deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm were present and the case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.

A warrant was then issued, leading to the arrest in August.