Man with 2 previous convictions charged with sexual assault of young girl

A man who has two previous convictions for sexually assaulting children is now being held on another charge, accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl many times over a period of months.

The Waco Police Department Crimes Against Children Unit arrested 29-year-old Joshua Dornell Mayes on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and booked him into the McLennan County Jail Wednesday.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said the investigation began in August when police were notified of an outcry from the victim who said she had been assaulted numerous times beginning in January of this year and going up to the time the complaint was made.

Forensic interviews were conducted with the help of the Advocacy Center and as the investigation proceeded an arrest warrant was obtained for Mayes.

He was arrested Wednesday without incident at his place of employment in Robinson.

The charge is a first degree felony.

Bynum noted that the previous convictions were for sexual assault of a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child for offenses that occurred elsewhere in Central Texas.

Bynum also noted the great help that people at the Advocacy Center are in these cases and noted that they work closely with the Crimes Against Children Unit and share some office space with the investigators.