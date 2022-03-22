COLLEGE STATION, Texas – UPDATE: The College Station Police Department urged the public to avoid the area of Laura Lane on Tuesday morning – specifically the area of Southwest Parkway, Langford Street, Bee Creek Drive, and Southwood Drive.

Officers were patrolling this area after receiving a report of a man with a gun.

The department told those in this area to stay inside and to lock their doors.

Later on Tuesday morning, the department posted on social media that the man was safely detained and there was no danger to the public.

The department says there was a similar response to the same location, the 1800 block of Laura Lane, on Monday night – after a man reported hearing gunshots outside his home, got his firearm, and was initially not compliant with officers’ instructions.

Monday night’s call became a welfare concern involving a mental health patient. The patient was evaluated, but no danger to him or others was found. Tuesday’s call initially came in as a hit-and-run crash after a man (the same as Monday night) backed into a neighbor’s car.

Officers were on the scene investigating the crash, when the man returned to the scene with a firearm. The man was not immediately compliant with officers’ instructions – triggering a large police response.

The department says the man never pointed the gun at anyone. No injuries were reported. A Mental Health Peace Officer is on scene, and the patient is currently being evaluated.

Following the on-scene evaluation, the patient was taken into protective custody and was transported to a hospital.