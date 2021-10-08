Man with gun arrested in College Station bar tussle

A bizarre incident in which a man with a gun inside a Northgate area bar in College Station had to be disarmed Thursday night resulted in two arrests.

Police were called to the bar at the corner of College Main and Patricia Street at 11:50 p.m. on an initial call about bar staff wrestling with a customer.

Witnesses reported the man had entered the bar and sat in someone else’s seat.

Bar staff asked him to move and he refused.

When bar staff then told the man to leave he pulled a bandana over his face like a mask, then reached into a bag, and began pulling out a gun.

Employees grabbed the man’s hands, managed to separate him from the gun, and began wrestling him out of the bar.

The officer arrived and began working to secure the man in handcuffs when he was interrupted by a woman who grabbed the bag containing the the gun.

A police statement said the officer was forced to momentarily abandon efforts to handcuff the man in order to get the bag away from the woman as she ignored commands and was attempting to leave with the evidence.

The officer managed to get control of the bag containing the weapon and get the man into handcuffs, ending the incident.

Police reported the bag was found to contain a loaded handgun with a scratched-off serial number, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

A 20-year-old Brenham man was arrested for Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon in a place selling alcohol, Tampering with ID Numbers, and Possession of Marijuana.

The woman, a 17-year-old College Station resident, was arrested for Interference with Public Duties.